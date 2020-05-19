Lauren Goodger compares her break-up from Mark Wright to Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s split

The reality star thinks people are "always going to be interested"

Lauren Goodger compares her break-up from Mark Wright to Jennifer Aniston and...

Lauren Goodger has compared her break-up from Mark Wright to Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s famous split.

The TOWIE stars dated for 12 years, before they dramatically called it quits in 2012.

Discussing the public interest surrounding their relationship, Lauren said she thinks “people will always be interested” in their break-up – because of their celebrity status.

“The whole show was about my love life and girls could relate to me. I was hurt, I was in love, and engaged,” she told Closer magazine.

“That relationship lasted 12 years, ten years prior to TOWIE, and two years during it… It was a genuine relationship – there was so much that happened off camera. It wasn’t all bad, but obviously we were making a TV show…”

“It’s annoying getting dragged into my ex’s life, but I understand it’s a massive part of where we started, and people will always be interested.”

“It’s like other people in the public eye, like Brad and Jennifer. I get it, but it goes over my head now,” she said.

Mark and Lauren were a huge part of the early seasons of TOWIE, as the show documented their turbulent relationship.

However, the couple eventually called off their engagement in 2012, and Mark is now married to actress Michelle Keegan.

Lauren is still looking for love, and has admitted that she’d love to date a “doctor or a policeman.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama, and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.