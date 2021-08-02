Lauren Goodger admits she was ‘screaming for help’ as she details painful water birth

The reality star welcomed her first child earlier this month

Lauren Goodger admits she was ‘screaming for help’ as she details painful...

Lauren Goodger has admitted she was screaming for help while giving birth to her baby daughter Larose.

The former TOWIE star welcomed her first child with Charles Drury on July 20, and decided to have a natural water birth.

Speaking to new magazine, the 34-year-old said her seven hour labour was “the hardest thing” she’s ever done.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

Lauren explained: “I had a natural home birth with no drugs and the midwife said she’d never seen someone give birth so textbook the way I did.”

“I had a bit of gas and air, which we ran out of and they had to go to hospital to get some more, but I was in my zone and I did it.”

“I’m really proud of what I’ve done and I really feel like I’ve achieved something amazing.”

When asked how painful it was, the new mum replied: “Oh my Lord! I was in my front room screaming, ‘Please, someone help me!'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

“The first time the midwife checked me I was 8cm dilated, so I worked as hard as I could and breathed through it.”

“I didn’t get a break because once contractions started and they were every 30 seconds – I thought I was going to die!”

“The pain was so bad that I couldn’t take it and I was exhausted, but when you get to the end bit and she’s actually coming out it’s like you get this other energy. She actually came out when I was standing up!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren Rose Goodger (@laurengoodger)

Lauren’s boyfriend Charles added: “I was behind her all the way. I was getting my hair pulled and every time she had a contraction she was grabbing my face and gauging my eyes out.”

“But you just go through it, comfort her and reassure her she’s doing well.”

“The midwife was telling Lauren, ‘Pull your legs back and start pushing’ and she said, ‘You help me – pull my legs!’ I was in the pool as well, pulling her legs.”