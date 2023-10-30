Laura Anderson reveals she tried to make relationship with Gary Lucy work before birth of their daughter

Laura Anderson has revealed she tried to make her relationship with Gary Lucy work before the birth of their daughter.

The Love Island star and Hollyoaks actor welcomed a baby girl named Bonnie on September 2.

The former couple had split shortly before announcing they were expecting their first child together.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Laura admitted: “Well, we did try before the birth, but it’s just not really worked out so far.”

“When we first got together and decided to have a baby – because Bonnie was planned – it was what I wanted. But it’s quite common for parents not to be together for whatever reason.”

“And I’ve found a community, connecting with a lot of women on Instagram who’ve reached out to me and said that seeing me manage on my own has made them feel that they can do it too.”

The Love Island star added that she and Gary are “friends” and focus on co-parenting Bonnie.

However, Laura candidly quipped: “No-one knows what the future holds!”

The Love Island star announced the birth of her baby girl on September 7, writing: “Hi everyone, my name is Bonnie Rose Lucy Anderson. I was born 02/09/23 at 06.03am and weighed 6.10lbs.”

“My Mummy & Daddy are sooooo happy and in love with me, this is our first week together🌹 I’m sorry it’s taken me some time to introduce myself, I hurt my mummy a little bit and scared my daddy too (oops) we’re all now recovering well at home 😇.”

Laura concluded her post by writing: “Please don’t question My Mummy & Daddy on their relationship- This.. is all about me 👶🏼🤩☺️.”