Kimberley Walsh pays tribute to Sarah Harding as she marks 20th anniversary of Girls Aloud

Kimberley Walsh has paid tribute to her late bandmate Sarah Harding as she marked the 20th anniversary of Girls Aloud.

The singer tragically passed away on September 5, 2021, after being diagnosed with advanced breast cancer back in 2020.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared a carousel of photos of the girl group throughout the years.

Kimberley penned: “Happy 20 years girls! Wow I am proud of what we achieved and love you all much.”

“There is a huge hole in my heart that Sarah isn’t here to celebrate this with us but I am looking through pictures, sobbing and remembering all the amazing times we shared.”

“A girl band is a bond that no one can ever break. The memories will always stay with us forever ♥️✨ #GA20 #20years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K I M B E R L E Y W A L S H (@kimberleywalshofficial)

Last month, Girls Aloud reunited to host a charity ball in honour of their late bandmate Sarah.

The Primrose Ball was held on October 8 in London, with guests including Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, and The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde.

The ball was presented by Fearne Cotton, and Johnny Gould hosted a live auction on the night.

The Primrose Ball takes its name from Sarah’s iconic lyric in Girls Aloud’s The Promise: “Here I am, walking Primrose.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)

The Primrose Ball raised money for the Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK, as part of the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

Earlier in October, Girls Aloud teamed up with Primark in honour of Sarah and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In an Instagram post, Cheryl wrote: “Before Sarah passed away, we promised her we would fulfil her wish of raising money for vital research to help determine young women between the ages of 29 and 40 who could be at risk of breast cancer with no genetic history.”

“These pyjamas with @primark will raise a significant amount of money to help us achieve our promise to her. The PJ’s will be in all UK and ROI Primark stores from tomorrow ✨🌸ALL proceeds raised will be split equally between The Christie Charitable Trust and Cancer Research UK. #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial)