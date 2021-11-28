Keira Knightley and her two young daughters test positive for Covid-19

Keira Knightley has revealed she and her two young daughters have tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress and her daughters Edie (6) and Delilah (2) are isolating in her north London home, which she shares with her husband James Righton.

Speaking to The Times via Zoom, the 36-year-old said: “Do you mind if we don’t turn our cameras on? It’s just that I’ve got Covid and I’m feeling pretty rubbish…”

The Love Actually star revealed he husband has not been experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

She said: “[He is] being very smug about it – he is convinced it’s because he’s one of those cold-water swimmers and I’m not.”

Keira added that her daughters were feeling better than she was, even though she has received both doses of the vaccine.

It comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said face coverings will become mandatory again in shops and on public transport in England from next week as part of measures to target the new coronavirus variant, Omicron.

PCR tests for those entering the UK will be introduced and all contacts of new variant cases will have to self-isolate, even if they are fully jabbed. However, this will not apply to the common travel area, which covers travel between Britain, the island of Ireland, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. No Covid-19 test or quarantine is required if travelling within the CTA and not outside of the CTA in the previous ten days.