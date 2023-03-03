Katie Price’s daughter Princess ‘lands four-figure deal’ with MAJOR clothing brand

Katie Price’s daughter Princess Andre has reportedly landed a four-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing.

The 15-year-old is said to be set to sign her first modelling contract with the online clothing brand.

According to MailOnline, Princess landed a deal with the retailer after impressing them with her TikTok videos.

Princess is said to be “over the moon” about the deal.

A source told the publication: “[Princess has] looked up to her mum for years and has aspired to model for a brand like PrettyLittleThing since she can remember.”

“She knows she’s still young at 15 but Pete is going to oversee her work to ensure she’s protected and well looked after.

“The partnership was born organically after Princess posted on Instagram about wearing the brand, it’s naturally a great fit for both parties.”