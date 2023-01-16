Katie Price sparks rumours she’s rekindled her relationship with Carl Woods

Katie Price has sparked rumours she’s rekindled her relationship with Carl Woods.

The former couple called it quits in November, after Carl claimed Katie “admitted to cheating” on him.

Katie took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of herself in an oversized hoodie, and eagle-eyed fans spotted she is wearing a ring in the snap.

One fan commented: “Is that an engagement ring 💍”

Carl and Katie got engaged in April 2021 after a whirlwind romance, and they were planning on tying the knot later this year.

However, the couple called it quits at the end of last year.

Carl announced their breakup, telling his Instagram followers: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

He then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess.”

“Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but… that’s done.”