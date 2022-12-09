Katie Price ‘banned from TikTok’ for violating policy

Katie Price has reportedly been banned from TikTok for violating policy.

The 44-year-old had shared videos of her two children – Bunny, 9, and Jett, 8.

However, TikTok’s strict policy is that children under 13 are banned from the app.

A source told The UK Sun: “Katie has been reported for putting Bunny and Jett on TikTok.”

“They are both under 13, which violates the social media’s policy. Worried fans got in touch and she’s now been banned.”

Katie recently split from her fiancé Carl Woods, after he claimed she “admitted to cheating” on him.

On November 22, the car dealer announced his split from the former glamour model, telling fans: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

He then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess.”

“Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but… that’s done,” Carl continued.