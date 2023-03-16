Katie Price and Carl Woods ‘confirm’ they’re back together – months after dramatic split

It looks like Katie Price and Carl Woods are back on.

The former glamour model and the ex Love Island star called it quits in November 2022, after Carl claimed Katie “admitted to cheating” on him.

After weeks of speculation that they have rekindled their romance, Katie and Carl finally appear to have confirmed the news.

In photos published by The UK Sun, the pair were seen walking arm-in-arm as Carl collected Katie from the airport. The mum-of-five returned to London after spending over three weeks in Thailand. A source told the publication: “They started talking again while she was in Thailand and they’re back together now – they can’t stay away from each other.” “They fight all the time when they’re around each other – but somehow can’t split up no matter how much they fight.” Carl and Katie got engaged in April 2021 after a whirlwind romance, and they were planning on tying the knot later this year. However, they announced their split in November of last year. At the time, Carl told his Instagram followers in a video: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.” He then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess.” “Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but… that’s done.”