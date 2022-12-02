Kate Garraway shares heartbreaking update amid husband Derek’s health battle

Kate Garraway has shared a heartbreaking update amid her husband Derek’s health battle.

The former lobbyist was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19, and spent over a year in ICU as he suffered long-term damage to his organs.

The 55-year-old was released from hospital in April last year, and has since been receiving round-the-clock care at home.

During her appearance on Friday’s episode of Lorraine, Kate admitted she often feels lonely and isolated while caring for her husband.

She said: “You know, it is an onslaught – it is a long onslaught. I can see he has better days, he has worse days – he’s thankfully at home now. It’s been a long battle to get him back home again.”

“I think it’s very tough on him but it’s very tough on the people around me… And the thing is, when it’s a long battle like with Derek, there’s no end point and it can be exhausting for the people around me too.”

“I know sometimes people say ‘oh she’s talking about that again’ but what I’ve learnt is you only really know what it feels like when you’re in it. And now I get contacted by thousands and thousands of people who make me feel less isolated.”

Kate married Derek back in 2005, and the couple share two children – Darcey, 16, and Billy, 12.

During an emotional interview on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories last December, Kate was asked: “What has Covid done to your husband?”

The Good Morning Britain host replied: “It’s devastated him. From the top of his head to the tip of his toe. His digestive system, his liver, his kidneys, his heart, his nervous system.”

“We’re pretty sure that the inflammation did pass through the brain. He still can’t communicate, he still has issues with mobility. Fundamentally, he’s in a terrible state. But look, he’s alive.”