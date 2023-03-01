Kate and Rio Ferdinand announce the sex of their second child

Kate and Rio Ferdinand have announced the sex of their second child.

The former TOWIE star and footballer, who shared their pregnancy news back in January, are expecting a baby girl.

Speaking on her Blended podcast, Kate said: “It’s a girl guys – we are so excited we’re having a girl. We both guessed the same.”

Kate and Rio started dating in late 2016, and they went on to wed in Marmaris, Turkey in September 2019.

The couple welcomed their first child together in December the following year – a son named Cree.

Kate is also step-mum to Rio’s three kids – Lorenz, Tate, and Tia – whose mum Rebecca Ellison sadly died back in 2015 following a battle with cancer.