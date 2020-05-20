Joe Swash shares devastating family news with fans: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Joe Swash has revealed that his beloved grandmother has passed away.

The 38-year-old’s heartbreaking news came after his girlfriend Stacey Solomon announced she was taking a break from social media for the day.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, Joe shared a family photo showing his Nan holding his son Rex.

“Goodnight Nanny Fran 💔 Sleep well,” he wrote. “I miss you so much already. I’m heartbroken.”

“I wish I could have spent more time with you. I wish I could have seen you more before you left us. I wish I could have said goodbye,” he continued.

“But I know you know how much we all love you and you’ll be watching down on us, looking after us forever more. Goodbye nan. Love you.”

Joe added: “Thinking of all of those who have lost loved ones during this awful situation. Thinking of all of the people who weren’t able to be by their loved one’s side.”

“Those who won’t be able to say goodbye at their funerals. It’s excruciating. And cruel. Sending so much love your way ❤️.”

Friends and fans were quick to comfort Joe in the comment section.

“So sorry for your loss❤ sending lots of love to you all ❤,” Love Island star Maura Higgins penned.

“Sending love ❤️,” Irish presenter Laura Whitmore commented.

The upsetting news comes after Joe’s girlfriend Stacey was forced to respond to rumours that they had split earlier this month.

The 30-year-old worried fans recently when she took a break from social media due to “personal reasons”, and some started questioning whether she had broken up with Joe.

