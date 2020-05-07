Stacey Solomon responds to rumours she’s split from Joe Swash during lockdown

The TV personality recently took a break from social media due to "personal reasons"

Stacey Solomon has responded to rumours she’s split from Joe Swash during lockdown.

The 30-year-old worried fans recently when she took a break from social media due to “personal reasons”, and some started questioning whether she had broken up with Joe.

Thankfully, Stacey has reassured fans that all is good between her and the former EastEnders star.

Posting a photo of them holding hands on her Instagram Story, Stacey wrote: I wasn’t going to say anything at all in case it gets made into a story 😫but so many stories have been written over the last couple of days so I thought I should say…”

“‘Personal reasons’ isn’t code for divorce (we aren’t married you know what I mean) 😂 it just means some things are happening in our lives personally at the moment.”

“And some things aren’t mine to share,” she continued.

“We love you all & hope you’re all OK. These are really strange, scary and emotional times and it’s not easy for anyone.”

Stacey added: “P.S. me and Hoe laughed so much trying to take this picture because our hands are so awkward 😂 He wanted me to hide his nails too which was impossible 😂.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we’re talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rocky relationship, after the couple recently confirmed they’re expecting their first child.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through all the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes: