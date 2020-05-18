Joe Swash refers to Stacey Solomon as a dog – but it’s not what you think

The couple welcomed their son Rex last year

Joe Swash refers to Stacey Solomon as a dog – but it’s...

Joe Swash has compared his girlfriend Stacey Solomon to a “sexy” Afghan hound – after she washed her hair for the first time in a week.

The former Eastenders star left the Loose Women panellist in stitches when he gave her the hilarious compliment.

Stacey posted a series of videos on her Instagram story of the couple enjoying some alone time in their garden.

The 30-year-old explained that she was delighted to have some time to herself to blow-dry her hair.

“Can you believe I’ve washed my hair. It’s beautiful isn’t it?” she asked the Joe.

“You look like a sexy Afghan hound,” the 38-year-old hilariously replied.

The mother-of-three then shared a comparison of herself against the dog with her followers.

“He may be onto something,” she wrote on the post.

“I actually love this dog so much.”

“It really was a compliment,” she added.

The hilarious remark came after the Stacey admitted last week that she “wants to marry Joe Swash.”

The former X Factor contestant confessed the news when she posted video footage of her beau and her eldest son Zach baking a chocolate cake together.

Stacey worried fans earlier this month when she took a break from social media due to “personal reasons”, and some started questioning whether she had broken up with Joe.

However, she reassured her followers that all is good between the pair.

