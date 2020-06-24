Joe Swash reacts after his Dancing On Ice partner Alex Murphy is AXED from the show

The former Eastenders star won the last series with the professional skater

Joe Swash reacts after his Dancing On Ice partner Alex Murphy is...

Joe Swash has reacted to his Dancing On Ice partner Alex Murphy being axed from the show.

The professional skater revealed earlier today that her contract hasn’t been renewed, despite winning the last series with Joe.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-two slammed the ITV show, and called her axing a “terrible decision”.

“What is going on!!! Terrible decision😤,” he commented under Alex’s statement.

Other celebrities have also reacted to the pro skater’s firing.

“So sorry to hear🤯 hope your ok ❤,” Love Island star Maura Higgins wrote.

Meanwhile Ashley Banjo, who stars as a judge on the show, commented: “Can’t believe that…”

