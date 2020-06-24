Joe Swash reacts after his Dancing On Ice partner Alex Murphy is AXED from the show

Joe Swash has reacted to his Dancing On Ice partner Alex Murphy being axed from the show.
The professional skater revealed earlier today that her contract hasn’t been renewed, despite winning the last series with Joe.
Taking to Instagram, the father-of-two slammed the ITV show, and called her axing a “terrible decision”.
“What is going on!!! Terrible decision😤,” he commented under Alex’s statement.
Other celebrities have also reacted to the pro skater’s firing.
“So sorry to hear🤯 hope your ok ❤,” Love Island star Maura Higgins wrote.
Meanwhile Ashley Banjo, who stars as a judge on the show, commented: “Can’t believe that…”
View this post on Instagram
Only two weeks ago and now everything has changed… But I’m just not ready to leave my happy little bubble. I know we’re all confined to our own isolated bubbles, but for now I’m going to keep mine nice and happy and pretend I’m back here—not stuck in a house on the other side of the world away from my fam. ❤️ 🏆 🥇 Stay safe everyone, be positive, and keep busy! X
On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.
The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.
#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.