The couple were first linked back in July

Jesy Nelson shares loved-up snaps with her new boyfriend Sean Sagar

Jesy Nelson has shared loved-up snaps with her new boyfriend Sean Sagar.

The Little Mix star and the actor were first romantically linked back in July, and have kept their relationship mostly private – despite flirty social media interactions and being spotted together on numerous occasions.

Sharing her first public display of affection on her social media with Sean, Jesy shared a snap of her new boyfriend kissing her neck to Instagram along with the caption: “Everything ❤️”

Last month, Jesy also shared a clip of Sean cooking her a meal to her Instagram Stories – writing: “God I’m a lucky girl”.

Sean is best known for his role as Private Jaiden “Monk” Montgomery in the popular BBC series Our Girl, working alongside Michelle Keegan.

He also starred in the Guy Ritchie flick The Gentlemen this year.

The couple were spotted enjoying a trip to Cornwall back in August, with an onlooker telling The Sun at the time: “They seemed really relaxed and happy in each other’s company and were laughing together. He was very tactile and protective of her.”

Jesy and Sean in Cornwall 👀 pic.twitter.com/GdmXeSCUtT — LITTLE MIX UPDATES👑 (@UpdatingLM) August 8, 2020

On the latest episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with top makeup artist and influencer Keilidh Cashell about her brand new makeup range, adjusting to life in the spotlight and how she’s kept calm during the pandemic.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.