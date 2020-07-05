Jesy Nelson responds to romance rumours

The Little Mix singer recently split from Chris Hughes

Jesy Nelson has responded to rumours that she is dating actor Sean Sugar, after he was pictured leaving her home this week.

The Little Mix star split from Love Island star Chris Hughes at the beginning of lockdown in the UK.

After paparazzi photos showed the actor leaving her house earlier this week, a rep for the singer said the pair are not an item.

“Jesy has adamantly denied that she is dating Sean Sagar, and states that they are just friends,” he rep told MailOnline.

Sources had claimed that the duo headed back to Jesy’s home on Wednesday, and that he left later that evening.

Sean is best know for his role as Private Jaiden in BBC series Our Girl, working alongside Michelle Keegan.

He also starred in the Guy Ritchie flick The Gentlemen this year.

“Jesy and Sean have really hit it off. They’ve got the same sense of humour and he’s been making her smile,” an insider told the Sun.

“Their special bond has cheered him up too, as all his acting work had been put on hold due to Coronavirus.

“So hanging out with Jesy has made him really happy again. But Jesy has insisted he’s just a mate to her.’

