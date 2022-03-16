Jessie J sparks romance rumours with basketball star

Jessie J has sparked romance rumours with basketball player Chanan Safir Colman.

The 33-year-old is currently on holiday with the Danish-Israeli sportsman on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the Caribbean.

The Price Tag singer took to Instagram on Monday to share photos from the trip, and looked quite cosy next to Chanan in one snap.

A source told The Sun: “Jessie and Chanan clearly like each other and they’ve been getting to know each other for quite a few months, she performed at a wedding in the Caribbean at the weekend and flew Chanan out with her for a bit of a break.”

“She feels blessed to have Chanan in her life because they get on really well. They are just seeing what happens but as far as her friends are concerned, things are looking good for them as a couple.”

Jessie’s new rumoured relationship comes after her split from dancer Max Pham Nguyen.

The singer confirmed her single status in October last year, after seven months of dating Max.

She told her Instagram followers at the time: “Nothing dramatic happened. So please don’t over react. He is an amazing man. We both have so much respect and love for each other. It just wasn’t right romantically. So we both decided friends it is.”

“The only reason I even talk about it is because it becomes weird and a little difficult when people live in your past. I hate how much of a big deal other people can make your personal breakups. Lol. We are both happy, living and loving our lives.”