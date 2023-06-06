Jessie J shares sweet tribute to basketballer boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman – after confirming he is the father of her baby

Jessie J has shared a sweet tribute to her basketballer boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, after confirming he is the father of her baby.

The singer welcomed her first child, a baby boy, last month and over the weekend – she revealed Chanan is her son’s father.

The new mum was first linked to the Danish-Israeli sportsman last April, but she kept their relationship out of the public eye until now.

Jessie took to Instagram on Monday to share a video containing previously unseen photos and clips of her and Chanan, as she penned a tribute to him ahead of his first Father’s Day.

She wrote: “Ah f*** it. 🤤 I can’t keep secreetssssss with ALL AH DIS LOVEEEE INSIDE OF MEEEE 😭🥹”

“Happy 1st 🇩🇰 Father’s day baby • Damn it looks good on youuuu 😍🫧🤍”

Over the weekend, Jessie opened up about her relationship with Chanan for the first time.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “I met this man, weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirl wind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during.”

“Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life. He didn’t let go of my hand this day and I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him. The calm to my crazy. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you.”

