Jessie J announces her pregnancy – over a year after suffering heartbreaking miscarriage

Jessie J has announced her pregnancy, over one year after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The 34-year-old shared the news via Instagram on Friday with a sweet video.

The singer captioned the post: “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…”

“Please be gentle with me 🫂,” Jessie continued.

“Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked 🤸🏻‍♂️.”

A host of well-known faces took to the comments section to congratulate the singer on her exciting news.

Stacey Solomon wrote: “Oh Jessie I’m so happy for you. Love you 🥲🥲🥲,” Kelly Rowland said: “AHHHHHHHHH SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU!! ❤️. “and Little Mix’s Leigh Anne-Pinnock said: “Congrats beauty 😍.”

The news of Jessie’ pregnancy comes just over a year after she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The Price Tag singer took to Instagram in November 2021 to explain to her followers that she had decided to have a baby “on my own”.

The 34-year-old said that when she went in for her third scan, there was sadly no longer a heartbeat.

At the time, she penned: “💔 Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant.”

“By yesterday afternoon I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down… After going for my 3rd scan and being told there was no longer a heartbeat 💔,” Jessie continued.

“This morning. I feel like I have no control of my emotions. I may regret posting this. I may not. I actually don’t know. What I do know is that I want to sing tonight. Not because Im avoiding the grief or the process, but because I know singing tonight will help me.”

“I have done 2 shows in 2 years and my soul needs it. Even more today. I know some people will be thinking she should just cancel it. But in this moment I have clarity on one thing. I started singing when I was young for joy, to fill my soul and self love therapy, that hasn’t ever changed and I have to process this my way.”

“I want to be honest and true and not hide what I’m feeling. I deserve that. I want to be as myself as I can be in this moment. Not just for the audience but for myself and my little baby that did it’s best.”

“I know myself and I know I would talk about it on stage because that’s who I am,” Jessie continued. “So instead of a tearful emotional speech trying to explain my energy. This feels safer.”

“I decided to have a baby on my own. Because it’s all I’ve ever wanted and life is short. To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again.”

“Im still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming. But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t. 🫂 It’s the loneliest feeling in the world.”

She concluded the post by writing: “So I will see you tonight LA. I may crack less jokes but my heart will be in the room. 🤍”