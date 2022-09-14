Jessie J admits she feared her career was over after serious car crash

Jessie J has admitted she feared her career was over, after she was involved in a serious car crash back in 2020.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the Price Tag singer recalled the “pain” she experienced in the months after the crash – which damaged her nerves and tissue.

She wrote: “I am grateful to my body and my voice that pulled through all these shows no problems, no issues. Tired in moments, but no sickness.”

The 34-year-old, who is dating basketball star Chanan Safir Colman, continued: “After nine months of not being able to sing after a car accident with tissue and nerve damage and then being in pain for so long, I honestly never thought I would tour again.”

“I celebrate me in this moment. Giving myself a little pat on the back. I f**king did it. Good night,” she signed off.

Jessie previously said in an Instagram Q&A that she suffered damage to her neck and ear, as well as gastric reflux, as a result of trauma from an accident.