Jamie Redknapp shares sweet photo of baby son Raphael on family holiday to the Maldives

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Jamie Redknapp has shared a sweet new photo with his baby son Raphael.

The former footballer and his wife Frida Andersson, who welcomed their first child together in November 2021, are currently enjoying a family trip to the Maldives with their newborn.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Jamie shared a snap of him feeding Raphael a bottle, while he took a sip out of a cocktail.

The 48-year-old captioned the post: “Who said men can’t multitask.”

Jamie started dating 38-year-old model Frida in 2020, three years after he split from his wife Louise Redknapp in 2017 after almost 20 years of marriage.

On October 18, 2021, Jamie and Frida tied the knot, just weeks before welcoming their son Raphael Anders Redknapp.

Jamie shares two children with Louise, 17-year-old Charley and 12-year-old Beau, while Frida shares four children with her ex-husband Jonathan Lourie.

Jamie and his new wife Frida

 

