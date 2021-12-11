Jamie Redknapp shares heartwarming moment he introduced his mum to her new grandson

Jamie Redknapp has shared the heartwarming moment he introduced his mum Sandra to her new grandson Raphael.

The former footballer welcomed a baby boy with his new wife Frida Andersson last month.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 48-year-old posted sweet snaps of his mother Sandra and his brother Mark meeting Raphael for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp)

He captioned the post: “This makes me so happy . First time Raphael met his nanny and uncle Mark ❤️.”

The Sky Sports pundit started dating 38-year-old model Frida in 2020, three years after he split from his wife Louise Redknapp in 2017 after almost 20 years of marriage.

On October 18, 2021, Jamie and Frida tied the knot, just weeks before welcoming their first child together – a son named Raphael Anders Redknapp.

Posting an adorable snap of him and their baby on Instagram at the time, Jamie wrote: “Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we’re so in love, mum is doing so well too.

“We can’t thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough 🙏🏻. So excited for him to meet my boys.”

Jamie is also dad to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, who he shares with his ex Louise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Redknapp (@jamie.redknapp)

