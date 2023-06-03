Jamie Laing shares update after honeymoon ‘disaster’

Jamie Laing has shared an update on his honeymoon “disaster”.

The Made in Chelsea star married Sophie Habboo at a registry office in Chelsea in April; and hosted a lavish second wedding in Seville, Spain last month.

Earlier this week, Jamie revealed he and Sophie had visited four countries in just 24 hours, as they had a series of unfortunate flight fiascos.

On Monday, Jamie and Sophie finally reached their undisclosed honeymoon destination after a whirlwind 36 hours.

Unfortunately, not all of the couple’s baggage arrived with them.

Sharing an update via his Instagram story on Friday, Jamie said: “My luggage has been found and it got sent home, it’s arrived back in London.”

“Which is a disaster because we’re leaving this island and going somewhere else and we have no stuff.”

Pointing towards his wife, Jamie said: “She doesn’t care. Do you care Soph?”

Sophie replied: “I do because it has s**t loads of stuff in it. It has my make-up bag, it has my wash bag, it has my vitamins in it, it has my laptop in it, it has two of my hats in it.”

Continuing his story, the 34-year-old said: “Honestly, for anyone who cares, this whole luggage situation is now like a reality show. It’s wild!”

“The luggage is back in London and I was freaking out, thinking, ‘How the hell did my luggage get back to London?’ So I’m on the phone to Copa America, the airline, to find out how it got back to London and they’re like, ‘We haven’t found it yet.'”

Jamie continued: “And I was like, ‘What? But… it’s back in London!’ Anyway, I then get a WhatsApp message from an airline, from Copa America, being like, ‘Hey, is your luggage back?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, how do you know this?’ They were like, ‘KLM sent it back.'”

“So KLM just somehow sent it back to London, my first airline I took, and Copa America are like, ‘It’s KLM’s fault.'”

“So now it’s like, do I get the baggage sent out to me to Panama, or do I just buy new stuff? Honeymoon!”

Sharing their flight fiascos earlier this week, Jamie told his 1.1 million Instagram followers: “This is WILD… We’re flying on our honeymoon to South America, connecting flight in Amsterdam. KLM are delayed but we still have time to make our flight.”

“Without warning they take us off the connecting flight… So we now have to fly back to London, then fly to Colombia, then fly to Panama and then fly to our honeymoon destination. This is a TOTAL F**K UP.”

“This actually means @sophiehabboo and I will visit 4 different countries in the space of 24hrs,” Jamie continued.

In another update, Jamie shared a photo of Sophie on a plane, and penned: “Finally on flight 2… back to the UK from Amsterdam. This one was delayed 2.5 hours.”

An hour later, the Made in Chelsea star wrote: “Now we’re on a bus to a different terminal back in the UK… this is mad. Proud @sophiehabboo hasn’t lost it yet.”

A further two hours later, the 34-year-old revealed: “We’re now put on different flights to Colombia and our luggage is still in Amsterdam… I think we’re being pranked…”

Jamie then shared yet another updated with his 1.1 million followers.

Alongside a photo of Sophie on the plane, the Made in Chelsea star wrote: “Now on our connecting flight to Panama.”

“We don’t even know if we have our luggage,” the reality star admitted at the time.

The Made in Chelsea stars officially tied the knot at a registry office in Chelsea in April, and they got married again in Seville, Spain earlier this month.

A host of famous faces were in attendance – including the couple’s former Made in Chelsea co-stars Spencer Matthews, Sam Thompson and Ollie Locke.

Sophie wore an incredible dress and veil by Emma Beaumont for her special day, and Jamie donned a black tuxedo with a white shirt.

The fan-favourite couple danced to a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect for their first dance.

The reality stars have been dating since April 2019, and they got engaged in December 2021.

