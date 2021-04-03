Jake Quickenden shares update on his newborn son after ‘scary’ trip to hospital

The new dad welcomed his first child with girlfriend Sophie Church in February

Jake Quickenden shares update on his newborn son after ‘scary’ trip to...

Jake Quickenden has shared an update on his newborn son, after a “scary” trip to the hospital.

The 32-year-old and his girlfriend Sophie Church welcomed their first child together in February, a baby boy named Leo Oliver.

The former X Factor star took to Instagram on Friday to document his baby’s visit to the hospital, after he became unwell.

Sharing a photo with Leo, Jake wrote: “LONG DAY…. been up at hospital for hours with the little man, as a parent it’s so scary seeing your little one in pain and not really knowing or understanding what’s wrong!!”

“Managed to get him something prescribed for silent reflux, Just wish he could say what was wrong so we could help him!!”

“Hopefully this will help him and we can get some rest, both knackered, he’s such a little legend and he’s pretty chilled now for the first time in like 5 days!! Love him so much!!”

“And the NHS rock, all the nurses and Doctors are amazing! Thanks so much!!!” he added.

