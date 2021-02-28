Jake Quickenden shares awful message from ‘nasty’ online troll about his newborn baby

The singer and his girlfriend Sophie Church welcomed a baby boy on Friday

Jake Quickenden shares awful message from ‘nasty’ online troll about his newborn...

Jake Quickenden has shared an awful message he received from a “nasty” online troll about his newborn baby.

The singer and his girlfriend Sophie Church welcomed their first child together on Friday, a baby boy named Leo Oliver.

Speaking to The Daily Star, the 32-year-old revealed he has received cruel messages online since announcing the birth.

“I’ve had nasty tweets from people saying things like, ‘I hope the baby dies’,” Jake said.

“I get stupid s*** like that. If people start trolling Sophie or the baby a lot, that is something I will have to get my head around.”

“Unfortunately that’s the world we live in. You can get 100,000 lovely messages, but you’ll remember one nasty one.”

“You think, ‘Why would they say that?’. I understand if people don’t give a s*** about my life. But they don’t have to comment on it.”

Taking to his Instagram earlier today, Jake admitted he’s cried a lot of “happy tears” since the birth of Leo Oliver.

Jake’s son is named after his late brother Oliver, who died in 2012 following a battle with osteosarcoma.

The singer’s dad, Paul Quickenden, passed away back in 2008, after battling bone cancer.

Leo is Jake’s first child, but Sophie is already mum to a son named Freddie from a previous relationship.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in September, after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage the year prior.