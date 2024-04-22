Inside Victoria Beckham’s lavish 50th birthday party

She has always been known as Posh Spice and this weekend she did her name justice.

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday in style with a lavish star-filled event over the weekend.

The fashion designer began her celebrations earlier in the week with some touching tributes from her family and friends on the big day.

The former Spice Girl has produced a number of classic 90s hits with her fellow bandmate who reunited for a sing-song at the extravagant birthday bash.

Take a look at our roundup of the celeb-filled party:

Style

The birthday girl is known for her iconic style often being a fashion inspiration for many, her dress of the night was no exception.

The sheer seafoam dress had ruffled detailing and was paired with white heels – two similar dresses are available on the website for her fashion brand, Victoria Beckham.

However, the shoes were ditched after pictures due to Victoria still using crutches to heal her fractured foot.

One guest told the Mail Online: “It was proper old school take your shoes off and have a dance and there was no way Victoria wasn’t going to be joining in.”

“She loves a good boogie and she was not going to let her foot stop that.”

The Guests

Victoria spent her Saturday night at the upmarket members club Oswald’s in London where a dinner for 100 of her friends and family was held to celebrate turning 50.

The mother-of-four shared several snaps throughout the weekend of some of the special guests in attendance.

The guest list was filled with stars such as Tom Cruise, Gordan Ramsey and her long-term friend Eva Longoria.

She captioned the post filled with pic of her reuniting with her friends: “The best gift to be reunited!! Thank you to all my friends and family for celebrating with me. Kisses! xxx”

In a second post, Victoria gushed: “I don’t think I’ve ever felt as loved as I did last night. Thank you all for coming from near and so far!! X”

Each guest was treated with a goodie bag which had a bottle of Victoria’s fragrance inside.

Before the festivities began, she also posted some family photos taken as they were all ready to celebrate her special birthday.

The mother-of-four said: “Can’t wait to celebrate with my friends and family! I love you all so much @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx”

Spice Girls Reunion

As if the party couldn’t get any more exclusive, the best girlband of all time reuinted and they did not disappoint.

The Spice Girls reunited for the celebration with Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell all being in attendance.

David Beckham captured a nostalgic moment from the night, when the band all sang and did the old choreography to their 90s hit Stop.

The former footballer had a smile on his face watching the fun moment and captioned the post: “I mean come on x @victoriabeckham @melaniecmusic @officialmelb @emmaleebunton @gerihalliwellhorner 💚💛🧡💜💙🩵🩷🤍.”

Victoria shared the same video and wrote: “Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me! I love you all so much! #SpiceUpYourLife.”

David shared a sweet video tribute to his long-term love on Instagram to celebrate her 50th birthday.

Accompanied by the Bee Gees classic More Than A Woman, the heartwarming video featured unseen moments from Victoria’s life, starting with an old clip of her oldest children Brooklyn and Romeo wishing her a happy birthday.

His full caption read: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished, achieved & what you have built, Posh spice, business woman & of course marrying an England captain.”

“But your biggest success are your children , you guide them , love them & teach them… They love you beyond words , we all love you so much x.”

“Have a special day you deserve it all 50 and fit I AM BEING HONEST @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”