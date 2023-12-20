I’m A Celeb’s Danielle Harold addresses romance rumours with Pete Wicks

I’m A Celeb’s Danielle Harold has addressed rumours of a romance between her and Pete Wicks.

The former TOWIE star jetted to Australia to support his BFF Sam Thompson earlier this month, before he was crowned King of the Jungle.

During his time Down Under, Pete was spotted getting cosy with Danielle at an I’m A Celeb bash at Cali Beach – a beach club in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast of Australia.

In pictures seen in the Daily Mail, Danielle and Pete were spotted laughing together, and the actress was even papped jumping on his back.

An insider told The Sun: “Danielle and Pete were incredibly cosy. They were cuddling a lot and were very tactile. They acted like a couple.”

“Danielle seemed very happy with Pete and at one point jumped on his back. They posed for pictures together, too. They looked good together.”

Danielle and Pete are both currently single, but sadly there’s no truth to rumours of a romance between them.

Responding to speculation she’s dating Pete, Danielle revealed on Loose Women this week: “We’ve been laughing so much. No, we’ve been laughing so much, bless him.”

“We come out and you go out with all the friends and family, but me and Pete are just good friends. Have been for years, but we’ve been having a good giggle about it.”

During his time Down Under, Pete was also linked to Nick Pickard’s girlfriend and Sam’s girlfriend Zara McDermott too.

Speaking on him and Sam’s podcast, Staying Relevant, this week, Pete declared: “I just want to point out that I didn’t sh** anyone’s wife.”

Sam then chimed in and said: “Pete got linked to every single person out there.”

He continued: “He got linked to Sarah – Nick’s [Pickard] girlfriend, he got linked to Danielle [Harold], he got linked to my girlfriend Zara [McDermott], he got linked to Rochelle [Humes] at one point.”

“I don’t think there were anymore women out there to get linked to,” he joked.

The King of the jungle continued: “Do you know what my favourite thing about this is…I’ve gone into the jungle and Pete’s flown out there to be there for me and it’s literally he can’t get away from it.”

Pete then concluded: “Genuinely, Sam could not be more loved and all that seems to have happened is that I am hated.”

Pete previously addressed the rumours that there was “something going on” between him and Sam’s girlfriend Zara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zara McDermott (@zara_mcdermott)

The reality TV star and Love Island alum had been hanging out while Sam was away in Australia filming I’m A Celeb.

The pair were subsequently plagued by rumours their relationship was more than platonic.

In a recent interview with new! magazine, Pete confessed they found the rumours “quite funny”.

“That’s the problem with social media everyone’s got an opinion,” Pete continued.

Insisting he wouldn’t date the Love Island star even if they were both single, Pete joked: “I absolutely adore Zara, but she’s not my cup of tea and I don’t think she’d last five minutes.”

“Me and Sam could not be any more different. They’re such a great couple and love them to bits. It’s just sad that people can’t understand that girls and guys can be mates. It’s ridiculous.”