I’m A Celeb fans are convinced THIS campmate cheated in a challenge

I’m A Celeb fans are convinced Mike Tindell cheated in a challenge to win stars.

On Saturday night, the celebrity campmates all took part in the Partners In Grime game in a bid to win meals.

They teamed up in twos and had 30 minutes to learn as much as they could about each other, before being grilled by hosts Ant and Dec about their partners.

Mike was teamed up with Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver – who was asked what Mike’s nickname was during his rugby days.

The actress admitted she didn’t know the answer, before guessing: “Magic Mike.”

Mike, who had headphones on while Sue answered, then told Ant and Dec he didn’t think Sue would know his nickname – before revealing it was in fact Magic Mike.

Because Sue answered the question correctly, she and Mike won a star and therefore a meal for camp.

But viewers think that Mike lied after reading Sue’s lips, and therefore changed his answer.

One fan tweeted: “Mike definitely lip read Sue say Magic Mike,” while another wrote: “Mike and Sue cheated on the trial?? Mikes nickname in rugby is The Fridge, not Magic Mike.”

A third penned: “Mike was totally lying then as he knew Sue wouldn’t know that. His nickname was never “Magic Mike” it was “The Fridge”. Cheater!”

Mike definitely lip read Sue say Magic Mike

Mike and Sue cheated on the trial?? Mikes nickname in rugby is The Fridge, not Magic Mike.

Mike Tindall told a bit lie, his nickname when playing Rugby wasn't Magic Mike, it was the FRIDGE – Someone told him what Sue said 🙄🙄

#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/HXQJkOZa9u — Kaytee 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@KayteeT1) November 19, 2022

Mike was totally lying then as he knew Sue wouldn't know that. His nickname was never "Magic Mike" it was "The Fridge". Cheater!

All the celebs managed to answer the questions correctly, meaning they won 10 stars and 10 meals for camp.

The show continues tonight on ITV and Virgin Media One.