I’m A Celeb 2023: Sam Thompson reveals who’s jetting to Australia for him

Sam Thompson has revealed who is jetting to Australia to meet him at the end of his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! journey.

Earlier this week, the Made in Chelsea star was confirmed as part of the 10-strong line-up for the upcoming series, alongside Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn, EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, This Morning host Josie Gibson and JLS’ Marvin Humes.

First Dates’ Fred Sirieix, food critic Grace Dent, social media star Nella Rose, Hollyoaks actor Nick Pickard and former leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage complete the line-up.

During his appearance on Hits Radio UK, host Fleur East said to Sam: “Now [your girlfriend] Zara [McDermott] is out of Strictly [Come Dancing], she can come to Australia with you!”

The Made in Chelsea star quickly responded: “Nope! Pete [Wicks] is already coming!”

Outraged, Fleur joked: “You. did. not,” to which Sam defended: “I think she was still gonna be in.”

“How dare you,” the singer continued. “Change the ticket now!”

“I thought she was still gonna be doing Strictly!,” Sam insisted.

“Pete actually – Pete called me and was literally like ‘Should I side step?’ and I went ‘No? I need you there!'”

Fleur asked: “So, when you walk across the bridge, Pete is gonna be there?”

Sam joked: “I’m not gonna have a girlfriend at the end of it. It’s a moment we can share together for the rest of our lives – Me and Pete.”