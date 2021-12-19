Hollyoaks star Steph Waring announces her engagement

Hollyoaks star Steph Waring is engaged to Tom Brookes, after one year of dating.

The actress, who plays Cindy Cunningham in the soap, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the exciting news.

The 43-year-old captioned a photo of her diamond ring: “And on the 365th day he asked me to be his wife. He’s the one.”

Steph’s co-star Ross Adams, who plays Scott Drinkwell in Hollyoaks, commented on the post: “The HARDEST secret to keep. I’m so glad I can now speak to you everyday. Congratulations to you both. Now let’s get planning that hen. Xxxx”

Sophie Porley, who plays Ellie Nightingale in the soap, wrote: “Oh Steph !!!!!! This is bloody lovely. Congrats to you both.”

Jennifer Metcalfe, who stars as Mercedes McQueen on the show, added: “This makes me really happy. ❤️”

Steph shares daughter Lexi, 11, with personal trainer Dan Hooper, who she dated from 2008 to 2014. She also has a 16 -year-old daughter named Mia.