Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart announces the birth of her first child

Hollyoaks star Jessamy Stoddart has announced the birth of her first child with her husband Ryan.

The actress, who plays Liberty Savage in the popular soap, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet snap of her newborn daughter.

She captioned the post: “Our little girl ✨ Joni Drew O’Gorman 04/01/2023 8lb4.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessamy Stoddart (@jessamystoddart)

“After every storm comes a rainbow and this rainbow came on the anniversary of of us first finding out we were pregnant. 😭✨🌈 We are besotted.”

“@lwhhomebirthteam & @liverpoolwomens I owe you the world xxx,” the new mum added.

Jessamy announced her pregnancy in October 2022, writing on Instagram at the time: “Baby O’G, you are so loved already. Our little rainbow, due December 2022 🌈 ✨”

“Getting to this point has been a journey for us – the road to parenthood often is, so to anyone reading this heavy hearted on their own baby journey, I see you and I feel you ❤️”

Jessamy and her husband Ryan tied the knot in November 2021 in a winter wonderland wedding, after he had proposed to her in December 2020.

Sharing snaps from their wedding day to Instagram after getting married, Jessamy wrote: “It’s cliche but yesterday was without a doubt the best day of my life 🤍”

“So overwhelmed with love & happiness. We are so lucky to have been able to share our day with the most outstanding humans on the planet. The most outstanding of them all is now my bloomin HUSBAND!!!!”