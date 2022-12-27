Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy ‘lucky to be alive’ after horror car crash

Hollyoaks star Gary Lucy was involved in a horror car crash on St. Stephen’s Day.

The actor, who plays Luke Morgan in the Channel 4 soap, was rushed to hospital after the accident.

Thankfully, he escaped the crash with no serious injuries, dubbing himself “Gary 9 Lives”.

The 41-year-old took to his Instagram Stories to share photos of his damaged car.

He wrote: “Someone was watching over me today.”

Gary’s girlfriend Laura Anderson, who he met on Celebs Go Dating this year, also shared snaps of her beau in the hospital.

Alongside a collage of photos, the former Love Island star wrote: “The exciting life of the Luce. Always keeping me on my toes.”

