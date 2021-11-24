Holly Willoughby introduces ‘newest member’ of her family on This Morning

Holly Willoughby introduced the “newest member” of her family during an adorable segment on This Morning today.

The TV presenter recently got a golden retriever puppy called Bailey, and brought her on the show on Wednesday morning.

Bailey joined Holly and her co-host Philip Schofield on the couch, and the 40-year-old said: “We’ve got a very special visitor here in the studio today.”

Absolutely obsessed with Bailey 😍 pic.twitter.com/qQPPX1uDh8 — This Morning (@thismorning) November 24, 2021

“I’m delighted to introduce you to the newest member of my family… this is Bailey.”

Holly explained: “I’ve never had a dog before in my life so this is a really steep learning curve. I’ve barely slept, I’ve got the baby bag. I’ve overthought this ridiculously.”

Later in the show, the mother-of-three asked resident vet Dr Scott Miller for advice as a new puppy owner.

Holly admitted she’s having problems toilet training Bailey, and said: “I wake up to a little present in the morning.”

The TV presenter told fans she got a dog last week in a post shared on her Wylde Moon website.

Holly wrote: “My daughter has been campaigning for us to get a dog since she was able to talk, and we have been waiting for the right time for a dog to fit into our family life.”

“Now, is that time. This little ball of scrumptious energy bounded into our world and immediately made us question why on earth we have waited so long.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

“She’s been brilliant for getting us all out of the house, going on long walks and playing in the garden.”

“During lockdown, the kids gravitated to being on screens more than normal, but Bailey has come in and pushed a giant paw-shaped, reset button for all us… and of course we are completely in love.”

Holly shares three kids with her husband Dan Baldwin – Harry, Belle and Chester.