Hilaria Baldwin returns to Instagram with an apology following heritage row

The mother-of-five has admitted she "should have been more clear" about her background

Hilaria Baldwin has returned to Instagram with an apology, following the controversy over her true heritage.

The 37-year-old, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, was accused of misrepresenting her Spanish heritage in December – sparking serious backlash on social media.

At the time, Hilaria was forced to clarify that she was born in Boston, but grew up spending time with her family between Massachusetts and Spain.

In a video shared on Instagram, the mother-of-five said: “Yes, I am a white girl … Europe has a lot of white people in there. My family is white. Ethnically, I am a mix of many many many things.”

“Culturally, I grew up with two cultures. So it’s really as simple as that. I’m a different kind of Bostonian, but that’s who I am, and you kind of can’t change your background.

Addressing questions about her accent, Hilaria said: “If I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them and if I’m speaking more English…then I mix that.”

“I try to speak more clearly in each language. I think that that’s something that I should try to do but sometimes I mess it up and it’s not something that I’m like, playing at, so I want that to be very, very, very clear.”

“There’s nothing wrong with me and I’m not going to apologize for the amount of time that I spent in two countries and I’m not going to apologize for the fact that I speak two languages and I’m not going to apologize for the fact that I have two versions of my name,” she said at the time.

After the scandal hit headlines in December, Hilaria took a break from social media, but she’s since returned to Instagram to tell fans she “should have been more clear” about her background.

Sharing a photo with Alec and their five children, the 37-year-old wrote: “I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow.”

“My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both.”

“The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained — I should have been more clear and I’m sorry.”

She continued: “I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.”

“Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we’ve built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together.”

Hilaria married Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin back in 2012, and the couple are parents to five children – Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 5 months.