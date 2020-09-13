The 36-year-old welcomed her fifth child earlier this week

Hilaria Baldwin hits back at trolls after sharing photo breastfeeding her newborn

Hilaria Baldwin has hit back at trolls after she shared a photo breastfeeding her newborn son Edu.

The 36-year-old welcomed her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin earlier this week, admitting they “couldn’t be happier”.

Hilaria took to Instagram after receiving negative comments on a recent photo of her breastfeeding the baby.

“Let me be really clear about something,” she wrote on Saturday, “I will post here and there about how we are doing.”

“If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, and I happen to see the message, I will just block you.

“I’m not interested in those opinions. 5 kids in, we are happy, healthy, bonded, tired, busy, but blessed. The split second it takes to snap a pic or put it here, on our community that we have built for years, is something I enjoy.

“Especially now, during Covid, when this is how they will meet Edu. I look back to these pics and am always happy to pause and document. I never regret it.”

“When I see a negative comment, I always wonder…why do you follow me if you don’t like what you see? Now back to my family,” she concluded the post.

Her husband Alec showed his support for Hilaria, commenting: “I am proud of you that you posted this. The content of this page is determined by you and you alone.

“And NO ONE has better instincts about the public/private wall than you. Those who visit these sites to express their harsh judgements and insinuate how you should conduct yourself deserve one policy.

“Block them. This is not a debate,” he added.

Revealing their newborn’s name earlier this week, Hilaria wrote: “We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin 🤍.

“Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm 🤍he weighed 7lbs 8oz🤍 His name means “wealthy guardian of peace and light” 🤍. We love you baby Edu 🤍”

