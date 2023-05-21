Here’s who is tipped to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning

Dermot O’Leary has been hotly tipped to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

On Saturday, Phillip announced he was stepping down as the host of the popular ITV show with “immediate effect”, after 21 years.

His co-host Holly Willoughby is set to return to the show on June 5, after taking a break for her children’s half-term, and fans are convinced Dermot will be joining her at the helm.

According to BoyleSports, the former X Factor host is the favourite to take over from Phillip, with odds of 6/4.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports, said: “Following the news that Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after more than 20 years, we’ve made Dermot O’Leary the most likely to replace him following strong support.”

Alison Hammond has also been linked to the role, with odds of 5/2.

Alison and Dermot have been hosting This Morning on Fridays since 2021, when they replaced Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford.

Earlier this month, a source told The UK Sun Dermot would be the “ideal” replacement for Phillip if he left the show.

The insider said: “Dermot has become a hugely popular figure on This Morning and he would be the ideal replacement if Phil stepped away.”

“Phil’s contract is up for renewal at the end of this year and as it stands, there are a number of people working on the show who think it’s time for a shake-up.”

“It is still a long way off and anything could happen but there is no hiding Dermot’s popularity – or his close relationship with Holly.”

“Dermot is paired with Alison Hammond now on Fridays but when he stepped in to replace Phil during his recent absence, viewers loved his partnership with Holly.”

“He is a good friend to Holly so naturally she would be thrilled if they were able to work together more often.”

“They had a great time on the sofa together before. He would be the perfect fit should a shake-up happen in the future,” the source added.

Phillip announced his departure from This Morning in a statement shared to his Instagram Stories on Saturday.

He wrote: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.”

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So, I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future.”

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month,” the 61-year-old added.

Holly then said in a statement: “Hi guys. It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”

“The sofa won’t feel the same without him,” she added.

It comes amid rumours of a feud between Phillip and Holly, who have co-hosted the ITV breakfast show since 2009.