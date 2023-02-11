Here’s who is performing at the 2023 BRIT Awards

It’s BRITs night!

The 2023 BRIT Awards will take place at London’s O2 Arena, and it will be broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel from 8pm.

Mo Gilligan will once again be at the helm of the awards ceremony.

Goss.ie will be live tweeting the event and sharing our favourite red carpet looks, so make sure you’re following us on Instagram and Twitter.

Take a look at who’s performing at the 2023 BRIT Awards tonight:

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi’s track Forget Me is nominated for British Song of the Year.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is up for four awards – British Album of the Year (Harry’s House), British Song of the Year (As It Was), British Artist of the Year, and Best British Pop/R&B Act.

Stormzy

Stormzy is nominated for three awards – British Artist of the Year, British Album of the Year (This Is What I Mean), and Best British Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act.

Lizzo

Lizzo is nominated for International Artist of the Year, and her song About Damn Time is nominated for International Song of the Year.

David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s tune I’m Good (Blue) is up for International Song of the Year, while Becky Hill is up for Best British Dance Act.

Cat Burns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat Burns (@catburns)

Cat Burns’ track Go is nominated for British Song of the Year, and she is also nominated for Best British Pop/R&B Act.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ iconic tune Unholy is nominated for British Song of the Year, while Sam is also competing for Best British Pop/R&B Act.