Here’s a reminder of the 2021 National Television Awards nominees

The 2021 National Television Awards take place tonight.

Joel Dommett will host the awards show, which celebrates the best of British television from the past year, live from London’s O2 Arena.

A host of famous faces will step out in style on the red carpet ahead of the event, and the show will kick off at 7:30pm – airing on ITV.

Over the past few months, the British public have been voting for their favourite dramas, entertainment shows, talent contests, comedies, documentaries and TV personalities.

Irish drama Normal People is up for an award, as is Irish presenter Graham Norton for his popular chat show.

Take a look at the nominees below:

Challenge Show

The Great British Sewing Bee

Love Island

The Great British Bake Off

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

New Drama

Des

It’s A Sin

Normal People

Bridgerton

Talent Show

Strictly Come Dancing

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Masked Singer

Authored Documentary

Katie Price : Harvey and Me

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain’s Children

Kate Garraway: Finding Derek

Rob Burrow: My Year with MND

Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency

Returning Drama

Unforgotten

Line of Duty

The Crown

Call the Midwife

TV Presenter

Piers Morgan

Bradley Walsh

Ant and Dec

Alison Hammond

Holly Willoughby

Factual

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Drama Performance

David Tennant as Dennis Nielsen in Des

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Flemming in Line of Duty

Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings in Line of Duty

Olly Alexander as Richie Tozer in It’s A Sin

Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Taskmaster

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Billy Price as Sid Summer in Hollyoaks

Sally Carman as Abi Franklin in Coronation Street

Mollie Gallagher as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders

Quiz Show

Beat the Chasers

In For A Penny

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Celebrity Catchphrase