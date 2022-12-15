Henry Cavill confirms he’s lost major film role in heartbreaking post: ‘This news isn’t the easiest’

Henry Cavill has confirmed he will not return as Superman, as previously announced.

Just two months after the actor revealed he would reprise his role as Clark Kent in the next instalment of the superhero franchise, Henry has admitted he’s sadly lost the role.

The 39-year-old, who has played Superman since 2013, wrote on Instagram: “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.”

“After Being told by the studio to announced my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Henry, who made a surprise cameo as Superman in the end credits scene of Black Adam in October, continued: “For those who have been by my side for years…we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember… Superman is still around.”

“My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” he added.

DC Studios new boss, James Gunn, also confirmed the actor’s departure by tweeting: “Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year.”

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

“But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

The news comes after Henry announced he would not be returning to his role as Geralt of Rivia in the hit Netflix series The Witcher after season three.

After the show’s third season premieres next summer, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role.

Henry’s replacement has sparked major backlash against the series, as fans have threatened to boycott the show since his departure was announced.