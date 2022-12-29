Harry Styles returns to UK to spend Christmas with family – after Olivia Wilde split

Harry Styles returned to the UK to spend Christmas with his family, after his recent split from Olivia Wilde.

The former couple reportedly parted ways last month after nearly two years together.

The director, 38, and the singer, 28, started dating while filming Don’t Worry Darling in 2020, and went public with their relationship in January 2021.

Following his split from Olivia, Harry returned to the UK to reunite with his family for Christmas.

The 28-year-old’s mum Anne Twist took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a carousel of snaps from the festive period.

She captioned the post: “Christmas 2022 🥰🎄❤️.” ‘

In one photo, Harry is seen smiling with his mum, his sister Gemma, and her beau Michal Mlynowski as they enjoyed a winter walk.

Harry and Olivia reportedly split last month after nearly two years together.

The former couple started dating back in 2020 after Olivia’s split from Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares two children – Otis Alexander and Daisy Josephine.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Harry and Olivia are “taking a break” from their romance because they have “different priorities that are keeping them apart”.

A source told the publication: “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in LA. It’s a very amicable decision. They’re still very close friends.”

A friend added: “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart. The public pressure on them has been difficult. They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

Despite their split, Harry and Olivia have “no bad blood” between them, per Page Six.

“Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa. This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly, they have a special bond,” an insider told the outlet.

“They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids. This is the right thing for both of them.”

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.