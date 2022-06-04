Harry Styles had the sweetest response to a fan’s prom invitation

Harry Styles had the sweetest response to a fan’s prom invite this week.

Superfan Anna Carty recently reached out to her local radio station in Scotland to help her invite the singer to her prom.

Capital FM DJ, Katy J, relayed the news to Harry herself, who in turn recorded a sweet RSVP to Anna’s invitation.

Live on air, Katy J played Anna the recording, which began: “Anna, how’s it going? It’s Harry Styles here. Hello!”

“Look, Katy J passed on your invite to the prom and I’m sure it’ll be a good Scottish party.”

“I would love to be there, so just send me the details and I’ll see what I can do. I’ll see you soon!” he added.

Anna was speechless over Harry’s response, and gushed: “Oh my goodness… I actually can’t think!”

Katy J replied: “You heard it from the horse’s mouth, I have a feeling that he might rock up at prom! It’s legit. He’s going to do his best.”

Anna then revealed she already had a “gorgeous” black and white dress to wear to the occasion.

The European leg of Harry’s Love On Tour concert series kicks off in Glasgow on June 11, conveniently two days after Anna’s prom.