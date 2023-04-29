Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright expecting her first child with husband Andrew Lococo

Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Andrew Lococo.

The actress, who played Ginny Weasley in the film franchise, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday.

She wrote: “We’re having a baby! So excited to share this beautiful land with them.”

Bonnie continued to write: “What a wild and humbling journey pregnancy is, transforming to make space for new life.”

“Andrew and I can’t wait to meet our baby later this year and become parents 🥹🌈.”

“It feels like they’re coming to say hello in the little rainbow orb across my belly.”

Bonnie and Andrew tied the knot last March, after confirming their relationship back in September 2020.