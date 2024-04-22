Gogglebox star George Gilbey’s cause of death revealed

Gogglebox Star George Gilbey’s cause of death has been revealed in a new inquest.

The 40-year-old was working on a roof when he fell 80ft through a plastic skylight and suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso.

The TV star died at the scene of the horror accident in Essex on March 27th.

Coroner’s officer Deborah Frost said George was “working on a roof when he fell through a plastic skylight, landing on the ground below.”

Paramedics and police attended the scene of the accident but, sadly he passed – with the provisional cause of death being “traumatic injury to head and torso consistent with fall from height.”

The TV star rose to fame on the second series of the show alongside his mother Linda McGarry and step-father Pete in 2013.

His sudden death comes less than three years after his step-father died from bowel cancer aged 71.

The family left Gogglebox in 2014 following George’s stint on Celebrity Big Brother as this broke the network’s rule.

However, producers delighted viewers when they welcomed the family back to their show two years later.

George, who shares daughter Amelie Iris Gilbey with Gemma Conway, was part of the fourteenth series of Celebrity Big Brother and even reached the final during his time.

The show’s Instagram page shared the heartbreaking news on their feed.

The message read: “George was part of the Gogglebox family for eight series alongside his mum Linda and step-dad Pete.”

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Linda, and George’s family and friends at this very sad time. The family have asked for privacy.”

Following George’s untimely death, a friend set up a GoFundMe page to help his family with funeral costs, but they initially struggled to reach their target of £5,000.

But after a sudden flurry of donations, they exceeded their target with donations now standing at over £6,700.

The GoFundMe page confirmed the funeral will take place on 25th of April.