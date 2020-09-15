Mark Wright and Lucy Mecklenburgh declined offers to return to the 10th anniversary special of the show

Georgia Kousoulou labels former TOWIE stars ‘disrespectful’ after they snubbed reunion

Georgia Kousoulou has labelled former TOWIE stars “disrespectful”, after some of the original castmates declined offers to return for the show’s 10th anniversary special.

The ITVBe hit reality series marked its’ 10th year on air last week, with some of the original stars missing the celebrations – including Mark Wright and Lucy Mecklenburgh.

“I think it is bad that some of the original cast decided not to do the anniversary special,” Georgia told The Sun,”I think everyone should have done it.”

“TOWIE made you, so I think everyone should have done it to show respect to the show that made you.

“Even if you don’t want to film new episodes for the 10th anniversary series, the least you can do is the reunion show.

“TOWIE has given you the life you have now. I don’t think you should ever forget.”

A source previously told The Sun that Mark Wright decided to skip the reunion because he was in “a different part of his life”.

“He’s said he’s in a different part of his life now and doesn’t want to go back to TOWIE again.

“It’s a shame as Mark has clearly forgotten his roots,” the insider added, “The show made him who he is and he wouldn’t have had all of his work gigs, like his radio show, without TOWIE putting him on the map.

“ITV bosses have got the real king of Essex back though – Joey Essex -so they aren’t losing any sleep over Mark’s decision.”

