Georgia Harrison spotted cosying up to Love Island 2023 star

Georgia Harrison has been spotted cosying up to Casey O’Gorman.

The 28-year-old rocketed to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Casey appeared on the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show.

During his time on Love Island, Casey struck up a romance with Claudia Fogarty, but their relationship hit the rocks when bombshell Rosie Seabrook entered the villa.

The 26-year-old began to pursue Rosie romantically, leaving Claudia heartbroken.

Shortly after leaving the villa, Casey confirmed he and Rosie had called it quits, after failing to make their relationship work in the real world.

Casey then started hanging out with Claudia again, and the pair went on “double dates” with their co-stars Tom Clare and Samie Elishi.

Although they have both admitted to a brief “friends with benefits” relationship, Casey and Claudia are strictly friends.

The 26-year-old has been publicly single since leaving the villa.

Now, it appears the reality star may have his sights set on Love Island 2017 alum Georgia.

The reality stars both attended the opening of the BOHA London restaurant earlier this week.

In photos published by MailOnline, Casey and Georgia are seen laughing with each other while waiting for a taxi.

They later jumped into the car and drove off together.