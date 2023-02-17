Georgia Harrison defends friend Kaz Crossley following her arrest

Georgia Harrison has defended her friend Kaz Crossley, after she was reportedly arrested on suspicion of drug offences in the United Arab Emirates.

The TV personality was detained at Abu Dhabi airport on Monday, where she was due to board a connecting flight to Thailand.

A representative for Kaz has since confirmed that she is due to be released on Friday after four days in custody.

In a statement, her rep said: “Kaz has fully cooperated with officials and is free to continue her journey.”

“Kaz was travelling through Abu Dhabi on her way to Thailand, where she was stopped by UAE police and taken in for questioning in relation to a matter that is not directly related to her but officials felt she could assist in their enquiries.”

According to The Sun, Kaz’s name was reportedly flagged over a two-year-old video of her allegedly snorting a white substance at a party in Dubai.

It’s understood authorities in the United Arab Emirates are looking into the viral clip, which was reportedly shot during lockdown in 2020.

Hours after the reports emerged, Kaz’s friend and fellow Love Island star Georgia Harrison has taken to Instagram to defend her, crediting the charity work she’s done over the years.

In a series of posts, Georgia wrote: “Whilst everyone’s talking about @kazcrossley and an incident that we know nothing about which has resulted in her being in a place that I wouldn’t wish my worst enemy to be in why don’t we talk about that the way this woman has changed the lives of so many people.”

“@kazcrossley single-handedly raised £85k and built a school and a home for a huge group of children living in a gym in Thailand because their home lives were completely unliveable.”

“Everyone wants to gossip about a celebrity when something negative happens but has far less interest when someone builds a school and a home for orphans.”

“This took her months of hard, work staying there alone, sleeping with the kids in the gym before the house was built that’s what people should talkg about when they talk about @kazcrossley.”

“She’s actually one of the most amazing people I know. She’s just such a good friend and she’s never let me down,” she continued.

“I really hope both governments are doing everything they can to ensure she is safe and well and returned home as soon as possible.”

Kaz shot to fame when she appeared on Love Island in 2018, which saw her couple up with Josh Denzel.

The 29-year-old now works as a full-time influencer, and is set to appear on Channel 5’s upcoming show The Challenge later this year.