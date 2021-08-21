Geordie Shore stars shock fans by revealing Chloe Ferry’s REAL name

Ferry is not the star's real name

Chloe Ferry’s real name has been revealed by her Geordie Shore co-stars.

Earlier this week, the reality star shared on social media that Sophie Kasaei and Bethan Kershaw owed her 4p, and that she wanted to get it back.

Jokingly, Sophie posted a screenshot of her transferring the 4p back to the 25-year-old.

She captioned the post: “Don’t say I ever owe you money again @chloegshore1.”

However, in the screenshot of the money transfer Chloe’s real name can be seen.

The transfer reads: “Your payment of £0.04 to CHLOE ETHERINGTON has been sent.”

Despite having changed it as she got more famous, Chloe did use the surname Etherington when she first joined Geordie Shore in 2015.

Bethan, who joined Geordie Shore in 2019, also confirmed that the all important 4p had been sent to Chloe by sharing a WhatsApp chat between them on her Instagram Story.

Ad

The 25-year-old’s real name “Miss C Etheringt” can be seen again in the snap.

Chloe then reposted Bethan’s Instagram Story, alongside the caption: “Ffs man pure embarrassing me in front of me fans to farrr.”