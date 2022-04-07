Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby shares sweet video with her new boyfriend

Charlotte Crosby has shared a sweet video with her new boyfriend Jake Ankers.

The Geordie Shore star rekindled her romance with Jake late last year, after splitting from Liam Beaumont.

The 31-year-old has kept her relationship with Jake out of the public eye, but took to TikTok earlier this week to share a loved-up video of them taking part in a viral trend.

@charlottecrosby Do you no how hard I had to forcen him to do this 😂 late to the trend I knoooowwwwwwwww but being late is kinda my thing 💁🏻‍♀️ ♬ Ginseng Strip 2002 – Yung Lean

She captioned the clip: “Do you no how hard I had to forcen him to do this 😂 late to the trend I knoooowwwwwwwww but being late is kinda my thing 💁🏻‍♀️.”

Charlotte and Jake, who recently moved in together, are currently staying at the five-star resort Anantara Qasr Al Sarab while on holidays in Abu Dhabi.

Gushing about her new romance, Charlotte told OK! Magazine back in January: “He’s so great. We’re doing amazing at the moment. Not many people have seen him because I’m very private when it comes to my relationship with him.”