Gemma Arterton welcomes first child with Irish actor husband

Gemma Arterton has welcomed her first child with her Irish actor husband Rory Keenan.

The couple welcomed a baby boy shortly before Christmas.

The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in St. Trinian’s and Quantum Of Solace, shared the news on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday.

Zoe said: “Congratulations are in order,” which prompted Gemma to admit she and Rory are “very, very happy” after welcoming their baby son.

The actress added: “He was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf.”

The 37-year-old debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the Raindance Film Festival last November.

Gemma and Rory tied the knot back in 2019.

