Gemma Arterton welcomes first child with Irish actor husband

Gemma Arterton has welcomed her first child with her Irish actor husband Rory Keenan.

The couple welcomed a baby boy shortly before Christmas.

The 37-year-old actress, who is best known for her roles in St. Trinian’s and Quantum Of Solace, shared the news on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Wednesday.

Zoe said: “Congratulations are in order,” which prompted Gemma to admit she and Rory are “very, very happy” after welcoming their baby son.

The actress added: “He was born just before Christmas. A little Christmas elf.”

The 37-year-old debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at the Raindance Film Festival last November.

Gemma and Rory tied the knot back in 2019.

Pregnant Gemma Arterton cradles her baby bump as she steps out with husband Rory Keenan https://t.co/kQZ4MB7EM6 pic.twitter.com/smN6FwNAij — THFC Fan 2022 (@USSportsNew2021) November 7, 2022